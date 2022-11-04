Marseille set sights on becoming first city to hold Paris 2024 Olympic Flame

Marseille has stated its intention to become the first city in France to host the Olympic Flame, starting off the Torch Relay on home soil in the build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Situated in the south of France, the city was once colonised by the ancient Greek city of Phocaea, with the Deputy Mayor of Marseille Samia Ghali saying it would be a fitting touch to the origins of the Games.

"It would be an honour for Marseille," said Ghali, according to Sport & Society.

"This is the story, quite simply, for our city.

"An animation for a week throughout the city, before the arrival of the flame.

"A cultural, sport activity, and with all the actors, traders, schools, associations, etc.

"Everyone must participate to show that we are up to the event."

Olympia in Greece is where the Olympic Torch Relay begins ©EOC

If successful, Marseille - which is to hold football matches as part of the Games - would be the first place on French soil for the Flame to arrive after the traditional start point in Olympia in Greece, where it is lit.

No decision has been made yet, but the proposal has been filed to the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

Paris 2024 had chosen Marseille to launch its national tour as part of its bid to host the Games.