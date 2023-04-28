Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst has slammed the International Boxing Association (IBA) for its "unacceptable" treatment of competition officials, claiming it is "time to leave the corrupting and authoritarian regime behind".

Van der Vorst, a strong critic of IBA’s Russian President Umar Kremlev, has taken to social media to criticise the worldwide governing body, accusing it of attempting to treat referees and judges "like property".

His outburst comes after all technical officials were issued another letter from the IBA warning them that they risk breaking the body’s rules if they participate in qualifiers for next year’s Olympics in Paris.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to run the Olympic qualification process and main event at Paris 2024 after the IBA was stripped of the rights to do so due to continuing governance concerns.

The IBA has warned judges and referees that they face possible sanctions if they take part in any IOC-run events.

The latest letter sent by IBA development director Chris Roberts stipulates that under body’s rules competition officials are "forbidden to participate in an international tournament that is not approved in advance by the IBA".

Roberts warned that competition officials selected by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit must "seek authority from IBA" to get the required clearances to attend any proposed event.

"IBA fully understand the aspirations of each technical official, and we would never want to restrict those opportunities to be able to operate at the very highest level," Roberts wrote.

"That said, we must protect our own interest in ensuring that we maintain those current high standards of supporting our athletes and the organisation."

The IBA has sent a letter to competition officials warning them they face breaking its rules if they participate in Olympic qualifiers without their permission ©IBA

The letter has sparked an angry response from van der Vorst, who has urged judges and referees to leave the IBA.

"To boxing competition officials around the world: an International Federation is not in a position to restrict your professional affiliation choices," van der Vorst wrote in a post on Twitter.

"Don’t fall for continued threats.

"Time to leave the corrupting and authoritarian regime behind."

In a separate post on Twitter, van der Vorst added: "An IF, suspended from the Olympic Movement, in big part for failing to establish and implement effective management and development systems for their competition officials, is attempting to treat them like property.

"Not acceptable.

"Time for change."

Van der Vorst is a member of the Interim Executive Board of rival governing body World Boxing which has been dismissed as a "rogue" organisation by the IBA.

Earlier this week, USA Boxing resigned from the IBA to join World Boxing but is the only national governing body that has taken such action since the formation of the organisation that is seeking IOC recognition.

Founders of World Boxing claim it has been established with a view to keeping "boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement" after the sport was left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028 due the IOC’s concerns over the IBA governance.

The IBA has threatened individuals and entities involved in the creation of World Boxing with disciplinary action after lodging an official complaint with the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit.

Van der Vorst was wrongly prevented from challenging Kremlev in Istanbul in May last year, but delegates voted against staging a re-run of the Presidential election in Yerevan in September.

The IBA, led by Umar Kremlev, has dismissed rival governing body World Boxing as a "rogue" organisation ©IBA

Since then, relations between the IBA and the IOC have deteriorated.

The IBA threatened legal action against the IOC after alleging that competition officials’ contact details were obtained "unlawfully" or in breach of the Data Transfer Agreement signed by the two bodies in November 2019.

James Macleod, director of Olympic Solidarity and head of National Olympic Committee relations at the IOC, described the threats as "outrageous".

The IBA had its IOC recognition withdrawn in June 2019 due to concerns over judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance, leading to the IOC Boxing Task Force handling the sport at Tokyo 2020 and it is set to do the same again at Paris 2024.

insidethegames has contacted the IBA for comment.