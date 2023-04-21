A high-ranking International Olympic Committee (IOC) official has stressed that boxing competition officials featuring in qualifiers for next year’s Olympics in Paris will be safeguarded after slamming "outrageous" threats from the International Boxing Association (IBA).

James Macleod, director of Olympic Solidarity and head of National Olympic Committee relations at the IOC, outlined the organisation’s plans for boxing at Paris 2024 when speaking at the Oceania National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Brisbane.

The IOC is set to run the Olympic qualifiers and main event at Paris 2024 after the IBA was stripped of the rights to do so due to continuing governance concerns.

Judges and referees find themselves at the centre of a dispute between the two organisations, with the IBA warning that those who took part in any IOC-run event will face sanctions.

The IBA, led by Russian official Umar Kremlev, then threatened legal action against the IOC after alleging that competition officials’ contact details were obtained "unlawfully" or in breach of the Data Transfer Agreement signed by the two bodies in November 2019.

The row over judges and referees has increased uncertainty over the staging of Olympic boxing qualifiers but Macleod insisted that the IOC had taken measures to ensure the futures of the technical officials featuring in events in the build-up to and during Paris 2024.

The IBA has threatened legal action against the IOC after inviting judges and referees to participate in Olympic qualifers and the main event at Paris 2024 ©IBA

"We have taken all the steps necessary to ensure that at the competitions including at the Paris Games the international and national technical officials will be safeguarded because the International Boxing Association threatened to cut them off in terms of their future, so we are taking the appropriate measures on that," said Macleod.

"It shows you the level at which we are discussing the International Boxing Association because for us that is outrageous."

The IBA had its IOC recognition withdrawn in June 2019 due to concerns over judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance, leading to the IOC Boxing Task Force handling the sport at Tokyo 2020.

Relations have slumped further following the disputed re-election of Kremlev last year and the IBA’s ties with Russian majority-state owned energy giant Gazprom.

Boxing has also been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.

Macleod revealed that members of the ONOC General Assembly had received a letter from the IOC Executive Board sent to the IBA which reiterated its "grave concerns" over the International Federation’s governance.

"We continue to have problems with the International Boxing Association, problems linked to governance, problems that the IOC Executive Board has discussed at length for many years now and are quite frankly getting a bit fed up," said Macleod.

An African Olympic boxing qualifer looks set to take place in Dakar later this year ©Getty Images

"Boxing for Paris will be organised by the IOC, not the International Federation so this is similar to Tokyo with a boxing unit set up within the IOC."

Under the IOC’s boxing qualification model, the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games, Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games and the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games would be used as qualifiers.

The Accra 2023 African Games were also expected to be a qualification event only to be postponed until 2024, leaving the IOC to work on an alternative with the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa.

According to the IOC’s qualification pathway presented by Macleod, an African qualifier is being earmarked to take place in either August or September in Dakar in Senegal.

Following the continental phase, the IOC plans to stage two world qualification tournaments in 2024 where the remaining quota places will be determined before the Olympics are staged in Paris.

They look set to take place in March and May next year, but Macleod said that the dates and locations for the two final qualifiers would be announced later this year.

insidethegames has contacted the IBA for comment.