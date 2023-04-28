Qatar has been awarded the men’s International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup in 2027, with Germany securing the women’s edition in 2026.

It will be the first time Qatar has staged a Basketball World Cup with all games due to be held in the country’s capital Doha.

FIBA’s Central Board said it was impressed by the Qatar Basketball Federation’s (QBF) bid due to its "compact geographical nature", "unique flexibility” and "emphasis on sustainability" while it also praised Doha’s recently-upgraded subway and public transport network.

All the venues that are set to be used for FIBA’s flagship men’s event are already constructed and within 30 minutes of each other.

"I would like to congratulate the QBF on behalf of the Board for the quality of the work they have already completed in putting this bid together," said FIBA President Hamane Niang.

"We are very happy to be able to award the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 to Qatar.

"While we are all looking forward to what we know will be another standout FIBA event when the action starts in Qatar, we will also enjoy the full journey to Doha."

Germany has been awarded the Women's Basketball World Cup for the second time having played host in 2026 ©FIBA

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis added: "We are very confident that this event will be one of the highest quality both on and off the court.

"Importantly, it will be delivered by a skilled and experienced team that has an excellent track record on a wide range of major international sporting events, including world championships or cups of more than a dozen other top Olympic sports."

As well as awarding the men’s Basketball World Cup in 2027, FIBA also announced Germany as the host of the women’s tournament in 2026.

The event is due to be held in September that year, with Arena Berlin and Max-Schmeling Halle named as the premium venues.

Germany last played host to the tournament in 1998.

The German Basketball Federation (DBB) has created a 10-year development plan for women’s basketball where it places the World Cup at the heart of its ambitions to grow the game.

"The Central Board was very pleased with the submission from the DBB, and I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the Board for the excellent work they have undertaken in putting this bid together," said Niang.

"FIBA received interest from several National Federations to organize the next women's World Cup, confirming the unique momentum for women's basketball.

"After the incredible success of the last edition in Sydney, we now look forward to the biggest women's event in basketball taking place in another iconic city like Berlin."

Germany has expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics, while Qatar has also been mooted ©FIBA

The double award was made by FIBA’s Central Board following a meeting in Manila in the Philippines.

It came on the eve of the draw for this year’s men’s Basketball World Cup, scheduled to be held in the Philippines as well as Japan and Indonesia from August 15 to September 10.

Germany and Qatar have both expressed an interest in staging the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.