Russian European champion swimmer to switch allegiances to France for World Championships

Triple European champion Anastasiia Kirpichnikova of Russia is set to represent France at this year's World Aquatics Championships after being granted citizenship for the country.

The 22-year-old triumphed at the continental short course championships in the 400, 800, and 1500 metres freestyle events in Kazan in 2021.

She also participated in the disciplines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as a neutral where she finished seventh in the 1500m final, eighth in the 800m final, and 14th overall in the 400m.

Kirpichnikova also competed in the 10-kilometres open water race and crossed the line in 15th.

"Their decision was not a big surprise," said All-Russian Swimming Federation President Vladimir Salnikov, as reported by Russian state-run news agency TASS.

"Kirpichnikova has been living in France for a long time, and Nikolaev in Australia.

Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, second left, was part of Russia's 4x200m freestyle relay gold medal-winning team at Baku 2015 ©Getty Images

"They expressed their desire to change sports citizenship, the All-Russian Swimming Federation does not see any problems with this.

"We have no claims against athletes, we do not consider this a betrayal."

Kirpichnikova has been living in France for five years and trains in Martigues, a commune northwest of Marseille.

She is currently due to compete in the five and 10km open water swimming events at the World Championships in Fukuoka from July 14 to 30.

She qualified following the Martinique Open despite not winning in either event.

Anastasiia Kirpichnikova's 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle times this year would make her the fastest Frenchwoman ©Getty Images

The champion, Lisa Pou, took both victories but has decided to represent Monaco which means that Kirpichnikova takes her place as the next best finisher.

Kirpichnikova's times this year in the short course disciplines would make her the fastest Frenchwoman across all three.

The French Swimming Federation is confident that her documents will be ready in time for the World Championships.

The governing body began the process of changing her sporting nationality just before World Aquatics introduced a policy that requires a three-year waiting period between changes.

Russian swimmer Mark Nikolaev is also looking to switch allegiances as he has applied for Australian sporting nationality.