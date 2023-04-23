Top hip-hop artists to feature at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 draw in Manila

Performances from global hip-hop artist Saweetie and Filipino favourites Sarah Geronimo and Billy Crawford will form part of the Basketball World Cup 2023 draw taking place in Manila next Saturday (April 29).

Argentina legend and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup 2023 global ambassador, Luis Scola, will be on stage in the Philippines capital to assist with the draw at the Araneta Coliseum.

Scola is the second all-time top scorer in the competition, having appeared in five editions, with his 41 appearances the joint-highest in history.

He will line up in a ceremony presented by Wanda alongside the iconic Dirk Nowitzki, Central Board Member and Chair of the FIBA Players' Commission.

The draw will sort the 32 qualified teams into eight groups of four teams each for a tournament that, for the first time, will be co-hosted by three nations - The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Saweetie is a California-based artist, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

She grew up in the Bay Area but traces her roots to the Philippines by way of her mother.

Argentina legend Luis Scola, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 global ambassador, will be on hand to assist with the draw in Manila next Saturday ©Getty Images

Geronimo is a singer, performer and actress who has attained an array of accolades for her work, including a FAMAS Golden Artist Award and a World Music Award.

She is also considered one of the most influential celebrities and influencers in Asia.

Billy Crawford is a Filipino-American singer, songwriter, actor, and TV host known for his smooth R&B and pop music style.

He has released several albums and hosted various TV shows in the Philippines and abroad.

Also in attendance for the event will be the local ambassadors of each respective host nation: Catriona Gray and LA Tenorio from the Philippines, Takehiko Orimo from Japan, and Raffi Ahmad from Indonesia.

Catriona Gray is a Filipino-Australian beauty queen, singer, and model, who won Miss Universe 2018.

LA Tenorio is a former member of the Philippines national team.

Takehiko Orimo is a legend in Japan basketball and played in two previous World Cups including in 2006, when the competition was last hosted in his country.

Raffi Ahmad is an Indonesian actor, presenter and singer, best known for his work in the Indonesian entertainment industry.

The ceremony will be available live on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 website and on the FIBA YouTube channel..

Also on Saturday, there will be a Draw Festival in Uptown BGC open to the public that will feature performances from popular local acts headlined by Ben & Ben.