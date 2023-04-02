Mongolia claim men's FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup title, as Australia dominate on way to women's crown

Mongolia defeated defending champions Australia in the final of the men's International Basketball Federation 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore, while the Australian women won their tournament.

Mongolia were impressive throughout the tournament going undefeated through the five games and having the best goal difference in the group stage.

The combination of Ariunboldyn Anand, Davaasambuugiin Delgernyam, Enkhbatyn Dölgöön and Onolbaataryn Enkhbaatar guided the nation to their second ever title, after their gold in 2017.

They defeated Australia, the winners of last year's event, 21-18 to win the title for the second time, after a previous triumph in 2017.

Australia were looking to secure a fourth straight men's title in a row, but came up short.

In third was New Zealand, who defeated China 21-13 in the bronze-medal match.

The Australia women's 3x3 team won every match by at least 10 points ©Getty Images

They were inches away from reaching the final, only losing to the eventual champions by one point.

On the women's side, Australia comprehensively beat all before them, winning all their games by a margin of at least 10 points.

They beat New Zealand in the final 21-11 to secure their third women's ever title.

New Zealand also dominated on their way to the final, finishing the group stage with the best goal difference and blitzing through a quarter-final against the Philippines and semi-final against Thailand.

Despite their impressive showing, the 2018 champions were outclassed by a hungry Australian side.

In third place was China, who beat Thailand in the bronze-medal match 11-9.