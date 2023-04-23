Russian former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin has applied to the Canadian Federal Court attempting to revoke sanctions imposed because of the war in Ukraine.

Mazepin and his father Dmitry Mazepin were among 14 individuals sanctioned by the Canadian Government on the same day in May last year.

Belarusian-Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin is the founder of the Uralchem Group, one of the world's largest producers and exporters of nitrogen, potash and complex fertilisers.

Nikita Mazepin joined the Haas Formula One team in early 2021, but had his contract terminated in March last year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He is seeking an order from the Federal Court to direct Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to remove him from the Canadian sanctions list or at least make a decision on his application to be taken off the list and confirm the outcome within five days, as reported by the Canadian Press.

The racer applied to be removed from the sanctions list in December but Joly missed a 90-day deadline to respond, according to his application.

Russia's Nikita Mazepin has applied to the Canadian Federal Court seeking to force Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to lift sanctions ©Getty Images

Mazepin also wants interim relief to be allowed to compete in racing activities in Canada, with the application insisting he is a "young sportsman and professional motorsport driver who is in no way involved in the aggression suffered by Ukraine" and not engaged in any economic sectors providing substantial revenue to Russia.

It adds that the sanctions "catastrophically reduces" his chances of a return to Formula One next year, and if he is unable to compete in 2024 "it will be extremely difficult - if not impossible - for him to be recruited again as an F1 driver or as a driver in other motorsport championships".

Global Affairs Canada has not commented on the case while it is being heard in court.

Last month, the European Union (EU) General Court cleared Mazepin to resume his motor racing career in Europe, although he remains banned from competing for a team linked to his father or anyone already sanctioned by the EU.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) ruled that Russian and Belarusian individual drivers could only compete under a neutral FIA flag if they signed a document effectively denouncing their country's actions.