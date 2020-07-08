Olympic House, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) headquarters, has received the European 2020 US Green Building Council (USGBC) Leadership Award.

The award has been given to five organisations that are "a model for how Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) can be used to improve communities, support human health and well-being and contribute to a more sustainable future for all".

Inaugurated on 23 June 2019, Olympic House is powered by renewable energy, part of which is produced on site.

Ninety-five per cent of Olympic House construction waste was recycled, while more than 95 per cent of the former IOC building was recycled or reused.

One year on from its inauguration, Olympic House has cut energy consumption and non-recyclable office waste by half compared to the former IOC building, it is claimed.

IOC staff have also been able to reduce food waste by 30 per cent and increase the use of sustainable commuting modes from 50 per cent to 60 per cent since moving into the new building.

A hydrogen production and filling station has been installed to refuel the organisation’s pool of Toyota Mirai cars.

Olympic House was inaugurated on 23 June 2019 ©Getty Images

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition, which emphasises the importance of sustainability in shaping our future," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"Sustainability is one of the three pillars of Olympic Agenda 2020, our reform programme, and it was always at the heart of the Olympic House project.

"Olympic House serves as an inspiration to others who, like us, believe that sustainability must be an integral part of any organisation.

"The IOC is walking the talk.

"We are already a carbon-neutral organisation and are aiming to become climate positive before 2030."

Olympic House received the LEED Platinum certificate - the highest certification level of the international LEED green building rating system - after scoring 93 points.

It is also the first international headquarters - and the second building overall - to obtain the highest level of the Swiss Sustainable Construction Standard.

IOC staff had been working at home during the coronavirus pandemic, but began to return to Olympic House last month.