International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has travelled to China to meet with the country's boxing federation President Chen Liren, with the sport's development and the organisation of future events on the agenda.

Kremlev stressed that boxing's growth in China was of the utmost importance to the IBA.

The delegation visited the Beijing Shichahai Sports School where demonstrations of training sessions and examinations conducted by the Chinese Boxing Federation were given.

The school's sports programme is designed for children of preschool age before eventually progressing up to adults, with a total of 18 grades to be achieved.

"Boxing is a social elevator for boxers from different countries who can provide money to their families by winning," said Kremlev.

"Sports are higher than politics.

"When sport begins, all debates and conflicts must end.

"China is an example of a country where, besides family values, the ideology of culture and the independence of the state is also valued, which only leads to the development of society.

"China is a great authoritative country which knows how to defend its independence properly."

The IBA sees China as a good target for development as it has numerous cities with top class infrastructure and many commercial organisations which could be potential sponsors of events held in the country.

The IBA is attempting to increase its growth and drum up global support amid its Olympic status being under threat.

It is embroiled in a long-running feud with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after having its recognition withdrawn by the latter in 2019 due to concerns over judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance.

This led to the IOC Boxing Task Force handling the sport at Tokyo 2020, while the governing body is set to do the same again at Paris 2024.

Boxing has also been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.