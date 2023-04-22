The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the country’s Development Ministry have pledged to do more to empower women and girls.

DOSB President Thomas Weikert and Germany’s Development Minister Svenja Schulze came together in Berlin to make the joint declaration.

As well as promoting women and girls as leaders in sport and society, the DOSB and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have made a joint commitment to sustainability at major sporting events and further the training of coaches.

"We are pleased that the potential of sport for social development is gaining growing recognition nationally and internationally and that we can continue to count on the trusting cooperation with the BMZ," said Weikert.

"Together, we have achieved a lot in recent years.

"We want to continue to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals through sport in the future and, in particular, provide impetus for the promotion of equality between men and women.

"In addition, the integrative power of sport can make an effective contribution to social cohesion, especially in times of flight and migration."

Schulze added: "Sport moves and brings people together all over the world, regardless of origin, social status, gender or ideology.

Germany’s Development Minister Svenja Schulze insisted that strong societies needed "strong women in responsibility" ©Getty Images

"Together with the DOSB, we will make even greater use of sport to promote women and girls worldwide.

"Strong societies need strong women in responsibility.

"Sport can make an important contribution in this way.

"It's impressive how much self-confidence girls can gain through sport, especially when they are socially discriminated against because of their gender."

Germany is set to hold several major sporting events, including the Special Olympics World Games, due to be held from June 17 until 25, and matches in next year's men's UEFA European Football Championship.

The DOSB and BMZ have agreed to use the two events as "important drivers" for sustainable development in sport and society.

The two bodies, which have been cooperating since 2014, are also looking to implement sport development projects around the world including in Colombia, Namibia, Uganda, Jordan and northern Iraq.

The training sees children and young people learn basic social skills, such as taking responsibility, behaving fairly and resolving conflicts peacefully as well as interesting facts about topics including health care, environmental protection and gender equality.

"Young women and girls in particular benefit from these trainings," added DOSB.

"They are strengthened in their self-confidence and learn skills that will later make it easier for them to enter the professional world.

"Strong women with their own jobs are an important step on the way to global equality."