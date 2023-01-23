Paralympic medallist Linn Kazmaier has been named as the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) Elite Student of the Year.

The award recognises the academic and sporting achievements of young athletes in sports.

Kazmaier, 16, competed at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics in two sports - Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing, winning five medals.

Kazmaier won gold in the 10 kilometres free cross-country skiing race, plus silvers in the 15km classical and bronze in the 1.5km sprint.

She also won two silver medals in Para biathlon, in the 6km and 12.5km visually impaired races.

Kazmaier was accompanied by her guide Florian Baumann in all her races.





Alongside training and competing, Kazmaier is also in full-time education, and earned an average grade of 1.7 for the school year of 2021-2022.

Kazmaier earned the first two World Cup victories of her career in the season-opening event in Vuokatti, Finland.

Second place was shared by discus throwers Marius Karges and Mika Sosa, with Karges the current under-20 world champion after beating his compatriot in Colombia last year, and Sosa the world record holder after registering 71.37 metres during a competition last year.

Third place went to track cyclist Bruno Kessler, who won three medals at the 2022 Junior World Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Kessler won gold in the points race, silver in the four-man team and bronze in the madison at the Championships.