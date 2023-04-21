FIFA U-20 World Cup draw takes place as teams prepare for Argentina next month

The 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup draw took place, as five-time champions and hosts Argentina look to win their first title since 2007 next month.

Argentina have been drawn into Group A alongside Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand.

In Group B, the United States will match-up against third place in 2019 Ecuador, Fiji and Slovakia.

Senegal will face 1999 runners-up Japan, debutants Israel and third place in 2003 Colombia in Group C,.

Group D will see third place in 2017 Italy match-up with five-time champions Brazil, two-time runners-up Nigeria and the Dominican Republic, who will be making their debut.

In Group E, two-time runners-up Uruguay will play against Iraq, Tunisia and 2017 champions England.

Group F will involve 2013 champions France, 2019 runners-up South Korea, Gambia and Honduras.

🏆 The stage is set. Which nation will lift the FIFA #U20WC trophy? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 21, 2023

Defending champions from 2019 Ukraine failed to make it out of the European qualifiers, as they will have to wait until 2025 to compete in the Under-20 World Cup again.

The tournament was set to take place in Indonesia, but due to their protests against the participation of Israel as a pro-Palestine state, FIFA stripped them of their hosting rights.

This also meant that they will not be able to participate in the competition and Argentina claimed their place even though they originally failed to qualify.

The tournament is set to take place from May 20 to June 11.