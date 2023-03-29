Draw for FIFA Under-20 World Cup postponed due to hosts objecting to Israel

The draw for the men's Under-20 World Cup has been postponed by FIFA because of host nation Indonesia's issues with Israel's qualification, the Football Association of Indonesia has said.

The decision was announced with FIFA due to make the 24-nation draw in Bali, for the tournament which is scheduled to be held from May 20 to June 11.

Israel have qualified for the first time but the Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, called for a ban on the country because of Indonesia's diplomatic support for Palestine.

The six stadiums due to be used for the 52-game tournament include one in Gianyar in Bali.

Protests against Israel's participation were also held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta last week by conservative Islamic groups.

FIFA has declined to comment on the draw being postponed.

IOC member Erick Thohir, elected last month as head of the Football Association of Indonesia, has an awkward issue to deal with after the postponement of the draw for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup ©Getty Images

If Indonesia fails to resolve its hosting issues over Israel, the national football federation risks being suspended by the world governing body.

That sanction can remove Indonesia from Asian qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that starts in October.

Indonesia's football President is Erick Thohir, a former co-owner of National Basketball Association side Philadelphia 76ers.

He is also a former President of Inter Milan, whose fans include FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, with about 277 million people, and it does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

However, Indonesian football and public authorities agreed to FIFA's hosting requirements in 2019 before being selected to host the 2021 edition of the Under-20 World Cup.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed for two years.

Israel qualified last June for its first-ever Under-20 World Cup, when it reached the semi-finals of the Under-19 European Championship.

The team went on to lose the final to England.