SBF President Borovčanin planning to run against IBA chief Kremlev if governing body fails to secure Olympic future

Serbian Boxing Federation (SBF) President Nenad Borovčanin is planning to run against Russian Umar Kremlev for the post of International Boxing Association (IBA) President, if it helps in securing the sport's future at the Olympic Games.

In a letter addressed to the "boxing family", seen by insidethegames, Borovčanin stressed the need for the IBA to find a way to "come to an agreement among ourselves, and then find a way to come to an agreement with IOC and really save boxing, providing boxers with an Olympic future."

The 44-year-old said he is planning to run for IBA President "if a dialogue within IBA does not start" soon.

Boxing's Olympic future has been hanging in the balance due to a long-standing feud between the IBA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over governance issues.

Earlier this month, the forming of a new International Federation called World Boxing, did not help the sport's case.

Worried about the future of boxing, Borovčanin is willing to host a meeting between IBA and World Boxing officials in Belgrade to sort out the mess.

"Dear friends, I invite the current leadership of IBA led by Umar Kremlev on one side, and the founders of WORLD BOXING led by with (sic) Boris Van Der Vorst on the other side, to schedule a dialogue in Belgrade," the Serbian official wrote.

"I will be the host.

"Goal is to try to come to an agreement among ourselves, and then find a way to come to an agreement with IOC and really save boxing, providing boxers with an Olympic future.

"Ultimately, neither Boris nor Umar own the boxing.

"Personally, I am thinking of running for IBA president, if a dialogue within IBA does not start, and if a dialogue between IBA and roe (sic) does not open soon."

Nenad Borovčanin has invited Umar Kremlev and World Boxing officials including Boris Van Der Vorst to Belgrade to sort out their differences and save Olympic boxing ©IBA

While Borovčanin praised the efforts taken by IBA to address some of the governance concerns raised by the IOC, he felt the need for more dialogue between IBA and IOC "to better understand what IOC wants from IBA."

A major concern for the IOC is the IBA's finances, as majority of it is provided by Russian state-run energy giant Gazprom.

"The reasons cited by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are finances, judging and doping," the former European champion said.

"We have all witnessed that the IBA (AIBA) made great efforts to change that, but it is obvious that it is not enough for the roe.

"We should be FAIR and say what the IBA (ex AIBA) did well: a lot of money was invested in the organization of the competition, boxers had big prizes for winning medals at the World Championship, the popularity of boxing has been raised to a much higher level, anti-doping has been improved, judging has been monitored by the independent auditor professor McLaren, etc.

"On the other hand, IOC says that it is not enough, and that is why IBA (ex AIBA) must work even more in order for IOC to give a positive opinion, since that is the only way for boxing to remain part of the Olympic family.

"We need close cooperation with IOC, first of all - a dialogue with IOC, in order to better understand what IOC wants from IBA.

"It is not good at all to be against IOC.

"Whatever rules of roe require from IBA needs to be fulfilled.

"Another problem are divisions within the boxing.

"The lack of open dialogue between dissenters has led to great divisions in boxing, but also to the collapse of boxing's image in the world of sports.

"I understand that people think differently and have different views, but there must be the dialogue first and foremost.

"WORLD BOXING was founded as a form of boycott against IBA.

"It is not good for boxing, because boxing is one and must be unique.

"The new boxing association cannot bring anything good to the boxing, because in the first place the boxers are suffering damage and they are denied the right to fight.

Boxing has been left out of the initial programme at Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

"Secondly, people around the world are laughing at us, which is bad for the image of boxing.

"If I would like to run for president of IBA, it would be easier for me to organize a third association for the future and salvation of boxing, and it would be called PLANET OF BOXING.

"I would organize the PLANET BOXING championship, the boxers would receive great prizes from sponsors. Sounds nice, doesn't it?

"Do we need circus or common sense?"

President of the Dutch Boxing Federation van der Vorst, who leads the Common Cause Alliance, is part of the Interim Executive Board of the newly-formed World Boxing.

Officials from the National Federations of Germany, Britain, the Philippines, Sweden, and the United States are also represented in the rival governing body.

World Boxing has claimed it is "not in a fight with the IBA" and wants to "create a competition structure designed in the best interests of the boxers" and to operate with "the strongest governance standards and transparent financial management."

The IBA meanwhile has condemned the formation of World Boxing and threatened its members with sanctions.

Boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is set to be managed by the IOC for the second consecutive time and the sport has been left out of the initial programme at Los Angeles 2028.

insidethegames has contacted IBA for comment on Borovčanin's statement.