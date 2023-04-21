FIL Commission for Natural Track and Popular Sports meet for the first time in Salzburg

The International Luge Federation's (FIL) newly-appointed Natural Track and Popular Sports Commission held their first meeting in Salzburg where they discussed the upcoming World Cup.

The Commission consists of 12 members, with the FIL vice-president of natural track and popular sports Sorin Buta leading the way as chairman.

Alongside him as deputy is Andreas Castiglioni, who is the FIL director for sport and technology.

Other members are Jerome Almerof Switzerland, Viera Bacharova Findurova of Slovakia, Kralij Borut of Slovenia, Stefan Federer of Switzerland, Ashild Hova Sporsheim of Norway, Gerald Kammerlander of Austria, Shiva Keshavan of India, Armin Niedermair of Italy, Thomas Niemetz of Germany and Anastasiya Slyusar of Ukraine.

The FIL Commission for Natural Track and Popular Sport have drafted a plan for the 2023-24 season ©Getty Images

At the meeting, the delegates drafted a racing calendar for the 2023-2024 season, with main event being the 2024 European Championships in Jaufenta and Val Giovo in Italy.

Other events include the Junior World Championships in Winterleiten in Austria and the beginning of the FIL World Cup in natural luge track, which is set for December 2023 in Kühtai in Austria.

The Commission have also planned to increase edge of stealths from 0.06 millimetres to 0.09mm to improve safety.

The FIL is yet to approve the plan, which they will do before officially releasing it.