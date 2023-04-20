Ronan Murphy of Ireland, a highly experienced equestrian manager, has been appointed as the director for dressage, Para dressage and vaulting by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), it has been announced.

Murphy recently had a tenure as the chief executive for Horse Sport Ireland from 2017 to 2020, as he helped the nation's equestrian team qualify for four disciplines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

He also currently serves as the vice-chairman and director of Dressage Ireland and was the chair of the European Equestrian Federation's European Committee.

"I am so excited to be taking on this role and to have the opportunity to positively impact a sport and a community which I am deeply connected to," said Murphy.

"The future of equestrian sport is very close to my heart.

Vaulting grew by 614 per cent since 2007 ©Getty Images

"As a parent of very passionate equestrians, and a lifelong horseman myself, my ambition for this role is very much about securing the future for dressage, Para dressage and vaulting, and creating that level of dialogue and understanding amongst the different stakeholders so that we are all working in the same direction and with the same goals.

"I am an advocate for change, where and when it can create those opportunities and pathways in order to successfully adapt to new environments, and I look forward to supporting this process within the FEI, and doing so collectively with my new colleagues and peers in the community.”

The Irishman will be taking on the role starting July 10 2023, replacing former director Bettina De Rham, who left the FEI in December 2022.

The dressage, Para dressage and vaulting have witnessed significant growth over the past few years, as vaulting grew by 614 per cent since 2007, Para dressage grew 278 per cent and dressage increased by 195 per cent.

Sabrina Ibáñez says that the FEI is looking forward to the leadership of Ronan Murphy ©Getty Images

Sabrina Ibáñez, the FEI secretary general, expressed delight over the hiring of Murphy.

"We are delighted Ronan Murphy will be joining the team at FEI headquarters," Ibáñez said.

"We have had the pleasure of crossing paths for many years, and it’s great that we will now be working closely together and towards a shared vision for dressage, Para dressage and vaulting.

"Ronan has tremendous experience in the equestrian industry, is hugely passionate and forward thinking, and he brings an invaluable level of insight from different stakeholder perspectives.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming him to headquarters this summer."

Away from the world of equestrian, Murphy had a short spell as chief executive of Hockey Ireland.