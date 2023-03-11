International Equestrian Federation (FEI) legal counsel Anna Thorstenson has been appointed as the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) first athletes' anti-doping ombuds.

A one-year pilot project for the ombuds role was approved by the WADA Executive Committee in November 2021, with its main responsibilities including the provision of cost-free, neutral and fair advice to athletes relating to the World Anti-Doping Programme.

The ombuds is set to work independently, report to the WADA Executive Committee on progress and issues and maintain regular contact with the WADA Athlete Council.

Swedish official Thorstenson has worked in the field of anti-doping since 2009 and has served as the FEI's legal counsel since 2016, a role she is set to continue alongside her position with WADA.

She believes the role will provide an importance service to athletes.





Anna Thorstenson has served as FEI legal counsel since 2016, and believes the WADA athletes' ombuds "meets a critical need of the anti-doping community" ©Twitter

"I am excited to take on the ombuds role to pilot the Programme," Thorstenson said.





"The new Athletes’ Anti-Doping Ombuds Programme meets a critical need of the anti-doping community.

"The anti-doping system is complex, and athletes need to have confidential and cost-free access to a neutral and independent source of information - someone that can answer their questions, help them better understand their rights and responsibilities and navigate the anti-doping system.

"I am confident that my knowledge of and experience in anti-doping makes me well-positioned to meet this need."

International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission chair and WADA Athlete Council member Emma Terho is optimistic that the ombuds will benefit athletes.

"I believe that the ombuds will be an incredible resource for athletes," the two-time Olympic ice hockey medallist with Finland said.

"They will have someone they can go to for advice, to ask questions, to get information, and all without cost or concerns about confidentiality or bias.

"The Athlete Council is looking forward to working with Ms Thorstenson as she pilots the Ombuds Programme over the course of the year."

IOC Athletes' Commission chair Emma Terho said the WADA athletes' ombuds would serve as an "incredible resource for athletes" ©Getty Images

WADA received more 140 applications for the ombuds role, following the launch of the process in February last year.

It had been hoped an appointment could be made earlier last year, but then-WADA Athlete Committee chair Ben Sandford said an offer for the position was made in November.

The 20-member Athlete Council replaced WADA's Athlete Committee as part of a series of governance reforms, with a chair to be appointed by the Executive Committee in March or April.