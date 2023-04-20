The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes can return to its competitions.

The UIPM says it supports and will follow the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations, announced last month, that individual athletes from the two countries can return to international competition as neutrals, providing they do not support the war or are a member of the military.

"UIPM supports the pathway of a return of ‘independent neutral athletes’ with Russia and Belarus passports to allow athletes of all nationalities to compete together in our sports, in line with the Olympic Charter and especially the principle of non-discrimination," the UIPM said in a statement.

"It is our firm belief that sport should be politically neutral and now, more than ever, must act as a vehicle for peace and a symbol of solidarity between athletes."

The organisation says it plans to set up an independent panel to review athlete eligibility based on criteria established by its Executive Board, in consultation with the IOC and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.

The panel are also set to look at the timing for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to UIPM competitions.

Paris 2024 is the last time the equestrian element is due to feature in Olympic modern pentathlon competition ©Getty Images

The UIPM has pledged to continue its support for the Ukrainian modern pentathlon community.

"UIPM reaffirms its unwavering support for the athletes of Ukraine and their communities, who have suffered so terribly as a consequence of the invasion of their country by Russia, supported by Belarus," the UIPM added.

"Our determination to help and comfort the Ukrainian modern pentathlon community, especially in supporting athletes who continue to train and compete outside of their homeland, is the same as it was at the time of the invasion in February 2022.

"UIPM will continue to review this support and react any time there is an opportunity to do more."

The Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be the last time the riding element of the sport features at an Olympic Games, following an incident at Tokyo 2020 where German coach Kim Raisner was sent home in disgrace for punching the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump for rider Annika Schleu during the women’s event.

Modern pentathlon has been left off the provisional programme for Los Angeles 2028, with the UIPM using its Congress last year to add the obstacle racing discipline to its Statutes and competition rules and regulations.