Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Jessica Gadirova says the absence of defending team champions Russia from the Paris 2024 Olympics opens the door for other nations to win the elusive gold.

Russia will not be able to participate in the team artistic gymnastics competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics after being banned from competing in team sports at the Games by the International Olympic Committee last month.

Russian athletes have been allowed to return to international sport as neutrals, but no decision has yet been made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on whether they will be allowed to participate at Paris 2024.

"It definitely opens a chance for us of getting a potential team medal - hopefully a gold," British gymnast Gadirova said, as reported by BBC Sport.

"So that definitely helps but it does feel quite empty competing without the Russians as they are always at the top and they are such incredible gymnasts to watch and they always produce amazing routines.

"I go into every competition pretending I've never achieved anything and take it as a new competition and it's time to achieve new goals and show who I am.

Jessica Gadirova won three gold medals at the 2023 European Championships ©Getty Images

"I don't really watch [other gymnasts] so I don't get distracted.

"When it's my turn I just focus on my individual performance and perform my heart out."

The 18-year-old recently won three gold medals at the European Championships in Antalya, becoming the first British gymnast to do so as she took home first place finishes in the all-around, floor and team events.

Alongside her twin Jennifer, she also guided Britain to the nation's first medal at the Olympics in artistic gymnastics since 1928, when the team won bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Jennifer Gadirova was absent from the European Championships as she was dealing with an injury, but her sister believes that she will recover in time to earn a spot in the Olympic team.

"We train together all the time, we have grown up with gymnastics together so it was definitely hard not having her there but I knew she would definitely support me 100 per cent there," she said.

"[When I won] she literally just went crazy on the phone.

Jessica Gadirova is hopeful that her twin Jennifer will be able to compete at the Olympics in Paris ©Getty Images

"I'm definitely hopeful for her, I know she's training very hard.

"I just want us both to have a dream together and achieve it.

"She is definitely my inspiration and I love her so much."

Jennifer has not won a major individual medal, but was a part of the 2022 European Championship team that took second behind the United States.

Britain won a record 11 European podium finishes in 2022 and amassed nine at this year's Championships.

Jessica Gadirova will be looking to add to a successful start in her career at Paris 2024, as she has already accumulated 12 major medals in two years, with one world title and five European titles.