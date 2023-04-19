British Cycling have agreed to a long-term partnership with travel specialists Sportive Breaks and Destination Sport Travel, it has been announced.

Destination Sport Travel will be aiding British Cycling with travel for their athletes and staff in all disciplines.

The organisation is one of the top travel providers for sports clubs, having a client base of several Premier League football clubs, as well as England Athletics, Scottish Rugby and the Football Association of Wales.

Sportive Breaks will be joining British Cycling to create an exclusive British Cycling Travel Club, providing members with access to the most prominent Gran Fondo and cyclo-sportive events around Europe.

The Travel Club will also give access to offers on cycling holidays, British Cycling endorsed training camps and spectator experiences in major competitions, such as the Tour de France and Giro d'italia.

British Cycling plan to launch a Travel Club where members can have spectator experiences in major competitions ©British Cycling

Darren Henry, the commercial director for British Cycling, spoke on how the organisation will benefit from partnerships.

"The partnership with Sportive Breaks is another example of our work to reward our loyal members and strengthen our membership offering," he said.

"The exclusive British Cycling Travel Club gives our members access to some of the best discounts on the market, while also connecting with other members to enhance the British Cycling community.

“Sportive Breaks and Destination Sport Travel join a growing family of commercial partners that enable British Cycling to invest in the grassroots of the sport and support our Great Britain Cycling Team riders to compete for medals across the world."

Alex de Waard, the director of Sportive Breaks, expressed delight over their new partnership with the national governing body.

"We’re thrilled to partner with British Cycling," he said.

"As a leading cycling travel company, we share British Cycling’s vision of getting more people riding regularly and are excited to collaborate with them during what promises to be an exciting few years for the sport.

"The launch of the British Cycling Travel Club will bring riders and cycling enthusiasts closer to the sport they love, providing access to the best events and experiences."

The new partnerships will provide British Cycling with the support to compete at major events, including this year's UCI World Championships in Glasgow ©British Cycling

Rob Slawson, the managing director for Destination Sports Travel, was also looking forward to activating the new partnership.

"We’re excited to be working closely with British Cycling to provide world-class travel support to the organisation’s elite teams," he said.

"British Cycling is renowned for being an organisation that pursues excellence and innovation.

"We’re looking forward to leveraging our knowledge, formed through many years of working around the globe with leading sports organisations, to facilitate a best-in-class travel provision.

"Behind the scenes, our leading business travel solution will also support British Cycling’s employees, leveraging cost savings and internal efficiencies for the business.

"We look forward to working with British Cycling as part of the home World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland, Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics and beyond."