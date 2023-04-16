Italy's Sofia Raffaeli completed a clean sweep of individual gold medals at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent.

The 19-year-old, winner of five gold medals at last year's Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, earned a second individual all-around victory of the year with 131.850 points to the 126.250 of home favourite Takhmina Ikromova and 125.200 of Germany's Margarita Kolosov at the Gymnastics Sport Palace.

She then triumphed with all four apparatus, dominating the hoop final with 34.850 to the 32.400 of Kolosov and 32.150 of Ikromova.

It was the same top two with the ball as they scored 33.850 and 31.300 respectively, with Ekaterina Vedeneeva of Slovenia taking bronze with 32.150.

Raffaeli eased to victory with the clubs with 33.850 to the 32.050 of Germany's Darja Varfolomeev and 31.000 of Hungary's Fanni Pigniczki.

The ribbon provided further success with 32.700, with German duo Varfolomeev and Kolosov placing second and third respectively with 31.850 and 31.150.

The group events belonged to China, who notched 63.500 to comfortably win the all-around title.

China's 🇨🇳 #Rhythmic Group is seeking your attention. Just try and look away during this mesmerising sequence from the All-Around champions at the Tashkent World Cup! #FIGWorldCup #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/Fk9j9UMaCf — FIG (@gymnastics) April 16, 2023

Germany were second with 57.700, followed by hosts Uzbekistan with 57.300.

China were similarly dominant in the five hoops, scoring 33.400 to beat Kazakhstan with 28.150 and Uzbekistan with 27.950.

The three ribbons and two balls final was more closely fought, but China came out on top with 27.200, beating Germany by 0.200.

Kazakhstan rounded off the top three with 26.150.

Russian and Belarusian athletes remain unable to participate in FIG events because of measures taken in response to the war in Ukraine.

Updated International Olympic Committee recommendations permitting a return for athletes from both countries as individual neutrals provided they do not support the conflict and are not affiliated to the military are expected to be discussed at the FIG Executive Committee meeting on May 12 and 13.

Azerbaijan's capital Baku is due to host the next Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup from Friday (April 21) to Sunday (April 23).