Watanabe asks Zelenskyy to "understand my position as an IF President" after Ukraine visit

Gymnastics head Morinari Watanabe has asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "understand my position as an International Federation President" following a visit to Ukraine.

International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) President Watanabe was in the country to attend the funeral of legendary rhythmic coach Albina Deriugina and he also met with Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, and Sports Minister Vadym Guttsait.

The Japanese International Olympic Committee (IOC) member was urged to use his influence to ensure that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be banned from competing at Paris 2024 due to the invasion of Ukraine.

However, Watanabe has indicated that he will take a different stance and insisted he would "defend the right of Russian and Belarusian gymnasts who are not involved in the war to participate in competitions".

The IOC Executive Board recommended last week that individual Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to competition as neutrals, if they are not openly in support of the invasion or affiliated to the military.

Morinari Watanabe is a firm supporter of Russian and Belarusian gymnasts competing if they have no involvement or support for the war ©Office of the President of Ukraine

The FIG will discuss its stance at an Executive Committee meeting in Antalya in Turkey on May 12 and 13 and appears almost certain to confirm a route back for both countries.

"I understand and support Ukraine's position on the political side," said Watanabe, who was briefed on the current situation while in Ukraine and introduced remotely to a female gymnast who has suffered a leg injury during the war.

"But sport is independent of politics.

"Sport must seek peace even when Governments and soldiers are at war.

"That is the mission given to sports."

Watanabe added that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy "protects the Ukrainian people like family".

"I am protecting all gymnasts in the world like family," he said.

"That's why I support Ukrainian gymnasts and why I defend the right of Russian and Belarusian gymnasts who are not involved in the war to participate in competitions.

"I understand and respect President Zelensky's position and I ask the Ukrainian Government to understand my position as an International Federation President in the same way."

The FIG has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions since March last year, although this was only after gymnasts had been able to compete as neutrals at an Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha where Ivan Kuliak wore the "Z" symbol to show his support for the invasion.

Kuliak was banned from FIG competitions until next month, although he would have been unable to compete anyway.

Watanabe was quoted by the Ukrainian Presidential office supporting punishment for athletes backing the war.

"I feel your pain," he said.

The International Gymnastics Federation will discuss reintegrating Russia and Belarus next month ©Getty Images

"Those who support the war deserve severe punishment."

A group of seven European countries, including Ukraine, boycotted last year's FIG Congress, which was moved from Sandefjord in Norway to Istanbul in Turkey due to the original host's refusal to welcome delegates from Russia and Belarus.

Watanabe defended the invitation of Russian and Belarusian officials, insisting "we have a duty to share our opinions" and arguing "unnecessary punishments create new hatred".

He also insisted at the Congress that the war had not been started by the Russian people.

Watanabe was first elected as FIG President in 2016 and has been an IOC member since 2018.

Ukraine has ruled that its athletes will not compete in Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers if there are Russians present.

The country has reported that more than 260 athletes with Olympic ambitions have been killed because of Vladimir Putin's invasion, with more than 360 sports facilities destroyed.