Ian Nepomniachtchi bounced back from his fourth-game wobble to beat Ding Liren to take a 3-2 lead at the International Chess Federation World Championship Match in Astana.

The Russian player, competing under a neutral flag, gifted his Chinese challenger his first win when he made a big blunder on Thursday (April 13) but he ensured there was to be no repeat of that error today at the St. Regis Astana Hotel in Kazakhstan's capital.

After a rest day, Nepomniachtchi looked refreshed and reenergised as Ding buckled under pressure.

Nepomniachtchi got off to the better start which put Ding on the defensive.

The Chinese player failed to find the best plan as white inched his way towards a better position.

Nepomniachtchi was close to losing that advantage at one point, but Ding could not see all the best moves and gradually handed an even bigger edge to white.

Game 5 | Ian Nepomniachtchi - Ding Liren 1-0



Ian Nepomniachtchi regains the lead in the FIDE World Championship match with a convincing win in 48 moves. #NepoDing



📷: @davidllada pic.twitter.com/aAc4LeXkxp — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 15, 2023

With white starting to knit a mating net around black, Ding was being prevented from any counter-play.

Nepomniachtchi continued to dictate before Ding resigned on move 48 after three hours and 15 minutes of play.

"This loss hurts even more than the previous one," said Ding.

"I thought I was totally fine.

"We still have many rounds ahead.

"I hope I can recover from this tough loss."

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with game six.