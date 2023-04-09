First game of FIDE World Championship Match ends in draw between Ding and Nepomniachtchi

The first game of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Championship Match between Ding Liren of China and Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, playing as a neutral, has ended in a draw.

In the battle to become the new world champion, after Norwegian Magnus Carlsen announced he would not defend his title, the first game was declared as a draw on move 49 after almost five hours of play.

The ceremonial first move in the contest, played in Astana, Kazakhstan, was made by Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

Nepomniachtchi was in a strong position midway through the opening game, but lost the initiative, and the draw was assured on the 37th move when the players traded queens.

Speaking in a media conference following the first match Ding said: "I'm not happy, I'm a little bit depressed.

The first game of the FIDE World Championship match ends in a draw. #NepoDing

Ian Nepomniachtchi had some advantage and put pressure on Ding Liren, but the latter defended resourcefully and never was in very serious danger.



📷: Stev Bonhage pic.twitter.com/ecz9eThcQP — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 9, 2023

"During the game, I felt a flow of inconsistency.

"In the first part of the game, I couldn't concentrate and think about chess.

"My mind was full of memories and feelings.

"Maybe I couldn't calculate because of the pressure of the match."

The match is played over 14 classical games of chess, with the player to reach 7.5 points declared the winner.

Both players have scored half a point following today’s drawn contest, with the second game of the World Championship Match scheduled to be held tomorrow.