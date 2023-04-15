Co-hosts and defending Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup champions the United States have been drawn alongside Jamaica and Nicaragua for this year's tournament.

The competition is scheduled to take place from June 24 to July 16 in 13 stadiums in the US and one in the Canadian city of Toronto.

The draw took place in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium which is also due to stage the final.

In Group A, the three teams are set to be joined by one more undetermined side from a group of four which will be decided on June 20.

The United States will be defending the Gold Cup title they won in 2021 with a late extra-time victory over Mexico ©Getty Images

"Overall, I'm pleased with the draw," US interim manager Anthony Hudson said, as reported by ESPN.

"I think Jamaica is a really tough team and our previous experience in this competition tells us that there are no easy opponents and every game is complicated.

"As we know, these teams are improving every year, and that's good for everyone."

The US had won the last Gold Cup title in 2021 with an extra-time 1-0 victory over Mexico in Nevada.

The vacant sport will be determined by matchups between the winner of Curaçao versus St. Kitts and Nevis and French Guiana against Sint Maarten.

The United States now their path through the qualifying stages if they are to defend their Gold Cup title before home fans later this year ©CONCACAF

Group B is the only complete pool of the four and features 2021 runners-up Mexico in addition to Haiti, Honduras, and last year's World Cup hosts Qatar, competing again in the tournament as guests.

Costa Rica are set to meet Panama and El Salvador in Group C as well as one of Martinique, Saint Lucia, Suriname, and Puerto Rico.

The winners of Trinidad and Tobago versus Guadeloupe and Guyana against Grenada will compete for the final spot in Group D alongside Canada, Guatemala, and Cuba.

Among the tournament's venues there are three stadiums hosting for the first time in the form of Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium and CityPark in St. Louis.