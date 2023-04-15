Former J-Pop star and IPC ambassador Katori donates €100,000 to set up Para-athlete internship

Japanese J-Pop musician and artist Shingo Katori has given €100,000 (£90,000/$110,000 to fund the first Para-athlete internship programme at the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The new IPC athlete internship programme aims to provide paid internship opportunities at for Para athletes to help them make the transition from an athleticto a professional career and to develop their business acumen and knowledge.

It is hoped the programme will start in late 2023.

The IPC special ambassador for the re-arranged 2020 Paralympic games in Tokyo and dedicated Para sport advocate raised the funds through the "Shingo Katori NFT Art Charity Project".

Katori, 46, found fame in the 1990s and 2000s as a member of the iconic J-Pop group SMAP, who were one of the biggest selling boybands in the history of Asian music with 22 consecutive number one selling records in Japan.

"The excitement of Tokyo 2020 should not end as a one-time event," Katori said.

"I wanted to show my gratitude to the Para sports community in a tangible way and these funds help ensure that athletes can be supported both on and off the field of play.

"I am excited to support the creation of the IPC’s Para athlete internship programme."

Shingo Katori was a member of SMAP, Japan's most successful boy band and which had 22 consecutive number one records in Japan ©Getty Images

In addition to singing, Katori is also a celebrated artist, creating and engaging in various artwork and projects.

This includes a mural on the entrance wall of the Nippon Foundation Parasports Support Center (NFPSC), which Katori created in 2015 under the theme "i enjoy!".

Katori subsequently developed the mural as a work of art sold in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) for the "Shingo Katori NFT Art Charity Project", which started in September 2021.

At the end of the project, 10,000 limited edition NFTs were sold out for ¥3,900 Japanese each (£23/$29/€26) and a total of ¥39 million (£235,000/$290,000/€260,000) was donated to NFPSC, which Katori supports.

Of the ¥39 million, ¥24 million (£140,000/ $180,000/€160,000) was used to support the promotion of Para sports by 24 summer and winter Paralympic national sports federations in Japan.

The remaining ¥5 million (£90,000/$110,000/€100,000) is now being donated to the IPC through NFPSC.

Former SMAP J-Pop idol Shingo Katori, pictured centre with IPC President Andrew Parsons, third right, in front of the mural that has enabled funding for a first Para-athlete internship programme ©The Nippon Foundation Parasports Support Center

"The IPC is incredibly grateful to Shingo for this generous donation," Mike Peters, the IPC chief executive, said.

"When Shingo talks about his support of Para sport, he is very clearly speaking from his heart.

"The IPC is committed to helping athletes become the leaders of tomorrow, athletes, and this donation ensures that we can help athletes gain important experience and develop their professional skills.

"The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games were remarkable in many ways, including the permanent legacy provided through changing attitudes towards persons with disabilities in Japan and the practical initiatives like 100 per cent of the Tokyo metro system being made accessible.

"This was a direct result of the Paralympic Games; it is change starting with sport.

"We love how Shingo’s creativity continues to support the Paralympic Movement and that this will benefit athletes for many years to come."