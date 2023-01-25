Swimming Australia has secured a new partnership with Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra to help boost athlete performance and fan engagement.

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solution, has been announced as the national governing body’s official technical partner.

The deal will see Tech Mahindra provide technical support across all facets of the organisation including high performance, participation and administration.

Tech Mahindra is also set to provide a digital engagement platform that is expected to drive data-driven fan experiences by using technologies including artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality.

Swimming Australia chief executive Eugénie Buckley claimed the new partnership with Tech Mahindra would help support athletes’ preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Our Australian Dolphins have long been a leader and the envy of our peers in international swimming with regards to the technology used to propel the performance of our athletes and coaches on the world stage and now, leveraging the expertise of Tech Mahindra as global tech pioneers, we can continue to drive that culture of innovation across the breadth of our business," said Buckley.

Swimming Australia chief executive Eugénie Buckley believes Tech Mahindra will help to "drive that culture of innovation across the breadth of our business" ©World Aquatics

"As Australia’s most popular Olympic and Paralympic sport, and with one in five Australians engaging in some form of swimming activity around the country, we currently have millions of touchpoints with the community and working in partnership with Tech Mahindra we will continue to evolve and enhance our digital experience to ensure it is both seamless, and engaging, for fans and participants alike.

"Additionally, we are excited to see the lens Tech Mahindra can bring to our high performance environment to maintain our competitive advantage and ensure our coaches and athletes are served with the cutting edge data they require in their ongoing preparations for Paris.

"We embrace our role as technology leaders in sport and not only believe this partnership with Tech Mahindra will cement that position, but enable us to work together to set a new benchmark for what is possible in this space."

Anuj Bhalla, digital and cloud transformation leader at Tech Mahindra, added: "Cloud technology has altered the entire landscape of the sports industry.

"Today, the sports business is all about knowing what fans want and providing hyper-personalised experiences to them.

"At Tech Mahindra, we have been investing big on sports technology to reimagine fan and community experiences across channels and sports.

"In line with this, our partnership with Swimming Australia is a major step forward in enhancing our local presence in the Australian sports market and strengthening our sports tech portfolio."