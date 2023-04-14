World Karate Federation and UNAOC join forces for One Humanity cause

The World Karate Federation (WKF) has announced a collaboration with the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) - to promote the "One Humanity" campaign.

This calls for "solidarity, compassion and unity in the face of discrimination and divisiveness".

"The UNAOC, which is the leading United Nations initiative to advance understanding, cooperation and dialogue among nations and peoples across all cultures, has recognised the ability of sport to further its call for promoting diversity and positive social change," the WKF said.

"The joint effort between the WKF and UNAOC will seek to leverage the power of karate as a tool to promote intercultural understanding and social cohesion in communities affected by conflict, poverty or discrimination.

"The campaign will also work towards increasing access to karate training and education for marginalised groups and will focus on several initiatives, including joint programmes, events, and social media campaigns to promote the initiative and its goals.

"It will also include the exchange of expertise, knowledge and best practices between the WKF and UNAOC to develop innovative strategies to leverage the power of karate for social change."

Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the high representative for the UNAOC, said: "Sport is a powerful tool for building bridges between communities and promoting social inclusion.

WKF President Antonio Espinós has hailed the agreement with the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations to promote the One Humanity campaign using the sports values of karate ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to collaborate with the World Karate Federation to promote the One Humanity campaign and use karate to foster mutual understanding and respect."

The WKF and UNAOC partnership will contribute to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, it is claimed.

Goal number 16, which calls for the promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, has been particularly highlighted.

"The values of respect, honour and protection of the vulnerable are at the core of karate, and these principles are also at the heart of the One Humanity campaign," said WKF President Antonio Espinós.

"We are thrilled to partner with UNAOC to promote these values and use the power of karate to create positive change in our communities."

Karate made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 but did not retain its place for Paris 2024.

The sport is one of nine invited by Los Angeles 2028 to present their case for inclusion, along with baseball/softball, lacrosse, breaking, kickboxing, squash, motorsport, cricket and flag football.

A decision on what sports have been successful is due at the International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai between October 15 and 17.