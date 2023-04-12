The Park City Council has unanimously approved a guarantee letter confirming its support for Salt Lake City's potential hosting of either the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympic Games.

Park City, which lies 32 miles southeast of the 2002 host city, is expected to have a role in the future event by hosting competitions at its Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, and Utah Olympic Park.

City Councillor Max Doilney described the guarantee letter as "just one more step in the process and I'm fully supportive of anything we can do to help, because it's such a cool mission to have as a community, to welcome the world," as reported by Park Record.

"The first time the Olympics Games came here we were trying to showcase that we existed and I think this time we have an opportunity to showcase that we know how to do it really well and potentially change the game in terms of how’s it done going forward."

A representative of Utah's attempt to stage a second Games told Park City leaders that the eventual Organising Committee intends to make a financial commitment to City Hall to cover costs incurred.

If Salt Lake City is awarded hosting rights for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympic Games, Park City is likely to play a part ©Getty Images

"The IOC really just wants to see that the region is committed to providing safety and services that normally help make sure the snow is removed and the roads are useable and accessibility law is abided by," said Colin Hilton, who serves on the Board of Directors of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, as reported by Park Record.

For Salt Lake City 2002, the agreement for the Games was settled at approximately $250,000 (£200,000/€225,000).

A similar deal is expected to be reached at least three years before the upcoming Games.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the IOC are both hoping for Salt Lake City to stage the 2034 edition due to proximity with Los Angeles 2028.

However, those involved in the potential bid have stated it could host the 2030 Games if needed.