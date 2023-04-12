The first-ever FIFA football agent exam, which is set to take place on April 19, has received 6,586 applications from candidates that are part of 138 member associations.

The FIFA Football Agent Regulations were launched in January 2023 to ensure a "professional and ethical standard" for football agents, in a bid to raise the quality of representation for footballers.

Emilio García Silvero, FIFA's chief legal and compliance officer, expressed the delight of the organisation on the new exam.

FIFA will make it compulsory to have a licensed football agent on October 1 ©Getty Images

"The significant number of applications we have received confirms that many individuals across the world are looking forward to working within the new regulatory framework, which will ensure basic service standards for football agents and their clients through well-defined rules and increased certainty," he said.

There will be additional exams, scheduled for September 20, 2023, then May and November next year.

On October 1, 2023, the use of licensed football agents will become compulsory after a transitional period.