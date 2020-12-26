The FIFA Council has announced that it will appoint a Normalisation Committee for the Ivorian Football Association (FIF), to assist with its electoral process after FIF showed weaknesses in its governance structure.

A Normalisation Committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was also extended to help oversee the fulfilment of outstanding tasks within the organisation.

The decision to appoint a FIFA Normalisation Committee for FIF comes as a result of failure of the country's football governing bodies to carry out an electoral process for a new Executive Committee.

FIF failed to do this in accordance with the statutory and regulatory requirements needed by FIFA.

FIFA made the announcement after months of engaging with FIF, noting the weaknesses in its governance.

These include contradictions in the FIF Statutes and Electoral Code that have yet to be resolved and which impacted the electoral process conducted.

The mandate of the Executive Committee had also ended.

Ivorian football legend and former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba had announced his intention to run for Presidency of the FIF in 2019 and he submitted his application, but this was denied by its Electoral Commission.

To be able to stand for election, Drogba needed endorsements from at least three of the Ivory Coast's 14 division clubs, two from lower divisions, as well as backing from coaches, doctors, referees and current and former players.

Aside from being the nation's top international goalscorer, Drogba is also remembered for his peace plea to his country in 2005 during a Civil War after the nation qualified for the World Cup for the first time.

His rejection was made after the Commission ruled that two of his signatories of support were representatives of organisations who had already backed current FIF vice-president Sory Diabaté, according to Inside World Football.

Didier Drogba was set to run in the FIF elections in a bid to become President ©Getty Images

FIFA intervened after FIF general secretary Fatma Samoura cited concerns over the electoral process of the organisation.

This new Normalisation Committee will run FIF's daily tasks, partially review the FIF Statutes and Electoral Code to ensure their compliance with FIFA requirements, review the statutes of some stakeholders and also act as an Electoral Committee for a new FIF Executive Committee.

This mandate will expire on December 31 2021.

The FIFA Council also announced the extension of the PFF Normalisation Committee to June 30 2021, to allow all tasks to be completed before leaving the PFF to its own devices.

PFF's Normalisation Committee chair also stepped down at the end of 2020, with FIFA due to soon appoint a chairperson shortly, who will have to pass an eligibility check to be carried out by the FIFA Review Committee.

It was recently announced that the Haitian Football Federation would receive a Normalisation Committee, after concerns were raised that banned ex-President Yves Jean-Bart is still trying to exert influence over the organisation.

Jean-Bart was last month banned from football for life after being found guilty of having abused his position and sexually abused and harassed female players, including minors.

Other FHF officials are under investigation, with formal FIFA proceedings launched against Nela Joseph - girls’ supervisor at Haiti's national training complex, where abuse took place - and Wilner Etienne, the FHF's technical director.