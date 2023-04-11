The youth hub will be taking place in four venues in Shaoxing ©Hangzhou 2022

The Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Centre was the venue for the first youth hub of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

The youth hub will hold various activities across the four venues for the Asian Games in Shaoxing, promoting the themes of the event and the needs of the youth.

The youth hub will also provide services such as venue introduction, competition schedule inquiry and emergency rescue for spectators.

The Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre is the largest venue in China for baseball and softball.

The Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Centre is 160,000 square metres ©WBSC
The 160,000 square metre arena will be hosting the men's baseball and the women's softball events at the Asian Games.

South Korea are the defending champions in baseball, while Japan will be looking to retain their title in softball.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games is set to take place from September 23 to October 8 this year.

It was due to take place last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.