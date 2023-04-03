A test event has been held at the Asian Games triathlon venue ©Hangzhou 2022

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games triathlon venue has been tested with a competition for the first time.

Chun'an Jieshou Sports Center hosted both the Chun'an National Triathlon Champion Cup Series 2023 and the U-Series Champion Cup events.

Wu Xianbin, the deputy director of the venue operation team, said the competitions were held as if it was at the Asian Games.

"Based on the first day's competition, the overall operation is good, but we will also summarise some shortcomings and make improvements," he said.

Around 1,000 people took part in the events, including members of China's national team.

Switzerland's Tokyo 2020 Olympian Max Studer was among them after training with the Chinese squad.

"The wonderful environment in Chun'an enables me to devote myself to training and play well in the competition," he said.

Members of China's national team were among those competing ©Hangzhou 2022
"I really enjoy the process." 

Chun'an is the home of Thousand Islets Lake, also known as Qiandao Lake, where athletes took to the water.

The lake is a major tourist attraction.   

Hangzhou is around a two-hour drive from Chun'an County, which will also be the home of cycling at the 2022 Asian Games.

The Games are due to take place between September 23 and October 8 after being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.