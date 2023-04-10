Greece is looking to host Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) events in the future after staging a competition in Alexandroúpoli.

The Panhellenic Mixed Martial Arts Trophy attracted 220 athletes from 20 clubs.

Evangelos Koutras, the coordinating operator for the event, spoke on the importance of the event for Greece.

"I am proud of the work done to stage this event," said Koutras.

"We have had two incredible days with support from the entire national MMA community.

"There is still a lot of work that must be done going forward, but this weekend has been an encouraging starting point on which we can build a bright future for our great sport in Greece.

Greece are looking to host more mixed martial arts international competitions ©GAMMA

"Our next ambition is to host a GAMMA international event."

Agios Dimitrios of Alexandroúpoli was the winning club, claiming first place in three categories.

AOG TKN Trikala finished in second, while Praetorianoi Trikala were third.

The event had an abundance of categories, ranging from the under-10s up until the veterans for men and women.