World Netball has released the dates for the FAST5 Netball World Series, which is set to take place in Christchurch in New Zealand from November 11 to 12 later this year.

New Zealand, Australia, England, Jamaica, South Africa and Malawi will all be competing as they are the top six teams in the World Netball ranking.

The event, played using the FAST5 format, features rule changes including five players per side, shorter quarters, powerplays and super shots, returned last year after a four-year hiatus.

Last year's event was won by Australia after they edged past South Africa in the final.

A men's team exhibition series involving three teams also took place, and will happen this year too.

Clare Briegal, the World Netball chief executive, expressed her excitement for the return of the competition.

"We are thrilled that the FAST5 Netball World Series will be returning to Christchurch, New Zealand later this year," said Briegal.

Australia were winners of last year's FAST5 netball event ©Getty Images

"The Netball World Series is a key part of our exciting world-class international events calendar, and after the success of the Christchurch 2022 event, we know Netball New Zealand will do another fantastic job entertaining the netball family this year."

David Cooper, the chief commercial officer for Netball New Zealand, also shared his delight.

"We showed last year just how entertaining FAST5 netball is and how it captures the imagination of our netball fans," said Cooper.

"We gave FAST5 netball a loud and warm welcome back to New Zealand and we’re looking forward to another two days of celebrating the game that is FAST5.

"I think we saw just how much our netball fans have missed seeing the FAST5 action up close and live with some vibrant and colourful crowds at Christchurch Arena and the extra thrill of seeing the aerial game from the men added to the excitement."