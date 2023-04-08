Henrik von Eckermann made history in Omaha when he became the first-ever Swedish winner of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Jumping World Cup Final.

Riding the brilliant King Edward, von Eckermann, a member of Sweden's team that won the Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020, emerged victorious from two tense rounds of jumping at the CHI Health Center Omaha Arena.

The 41-year-old Swedish rider, crowned individual world champion last year, and The Netherlands’ Harrie Smolders, on board Monaco NOP, were carrying five faults apiece going into the second round.

Smolders made a mistake when he hit the ninth fence, opening the door for von Eckermann to seize his chance.

Von Eckermann went clear to secure the title as Smolders had to settle for a third runner-up finish at a World Cup Final after finishing with nine faults.

Henrik von Eckermann and King Edward could not be stopped as they stormed to victory in the @Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final this evening in Omaha. 🙌



Let’s hear it for the very best the world has to offer, all the way from Omaha. 👏#TimeToBeat pic.twitter.com/GYTOKgaBCc — The FEI (@FEI_Global) April 9, 2023

Hunter Holloway of the United States, riding Pepita Con Spita, pipped Brazil’s Yuri Mansur, on board Vitiki, for third place by the narrowest of margins.

The two riders finished with the same 11-fault score but Holloway took third spot after posting a quicker time.

"I can’t put it in words because it was a bit up and down," von Eckerman said.

"He [King Edward] felt really fresh when he came out.

"We had the rail in the first round but otherwise he felt fantastic.

"For the last round I had to just trust him, he’s in super shape, we jumped three jumps in the warm-up, in we go and he was unbelievable.

"I don’t look backwards, and when the chance is still there we try to go and get it.

"Everyone knows the horse and how amazing it is, and this week I came here and I really wanted to win it but even with a horse like this it’s very easy for it to go the other way around.

"But I’m so happy for the horse that he wins this because he really deserves to have a win in the World Cup Final."

🎶 “She's got style, she's got grace, she's a winner.” 🎶



A second sensational performance from Germany’s Kathrin Meyer today in Omaha meant only one thing, that she was crowned the Burlington Capital FEI Vaulting Female World Cup™ Final victor! 👑 pic.twitter.com/BJUgAuUMVc — The FEI (@FEI_Global) April 8, 2023

There was double delight for Germany at the FEI Vaulting World Final with Kathrin Meyer and Jennik Heiland winning the respective women’s and men’s titles on the final day of this FEI World Cup Final.

Meyer marked her World Cup Final debut with success, clinching top spot on board San Classico S with a score of 8.428 points.

Switzerland’s Danielle Bürgi, vaulting on Best Brew, produced a creative freestyle round but fell short of Meyer’s score, taking silver with 8.346.

Julia Sophie Wagner ensured another medal for Germany when she sealed bronze atop DSP Sir Laulau with 7.791.

The German domination continued in the men’s competition with Heiland securing victory on board San Classico S with 8.551.

The Netherlands’ Sam Dos Santos and Switzerland’s Andrin Müller, both riding Max, also got on the podium after scoring 8.052 and 7.514 respectively.