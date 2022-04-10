Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs was crowned International Equestrian Federation (FEI) World Cup Finals Jumping champion for the first time after a superb final day of competition in Leipzig.

Fuchs led the competition after the first round on Thursday (April 7) at the Leipziger Messe, but slipped to third place in the second stage of the competition.

The final stage saw Fuchs achieve two consecutive clean rounds on Chaplin, completing the course designed by Frank Rothenberger in style.

The Netherlands’ Harrie Smolders faltered in the second round to end his hopes of securing the title, with Fuchs left awaiting the outcome of McLain Ward’s competition.

Ward headed into the final day at the top of the standings, but received an error in the first round that left him on four penalty points overall.

The American, riding Contagious, clipped two fences in the final round and received a time penalty to fall out of contention.

Fuchs was able to celebrate his maiden World Cup Finals title after ending on five penalty points during the event.

Smolders finished as the runner-up on eight, with Sweden’s Jens Fredricson completing the podium on the same score.

Britain’s Harry Charles and Jack Whitaker rounded off the top-five, after both ending on nine penalties overall.

Fuchs admitted after relinquishing his lead on Friday (April 8) that he had questioned whether swapping Chaplin for The Sinner had been the correct move.

"After having a rail down on Friday I wasn’t so sure I had made the right plan," Fuchs said.

"But then I was still sitting in third place so I thought two clear rounds with Chaplin on Sunday and we’ll be on the podium.

"That I end up winning this prestigious and historical competition obviously is a dream come true.

"All the best of the best riders’ names are written on this trophy and now to add mine is fantastic."

The Netherlands' Bram Chardon emerged as the winner of the Driving World Cup Final, following a closely contested competition with defending champion Boyd Exell of Australia.

Chardon finished the competition with an overall score of 258.72, which gave the Dutchman his second World Cup Finals title.

A mistake on the final two obstacles saw Exell miss out on 10th indoor title, leaving him as the runner-up on 262.82.

The podium was completed by Belgium’s Glenn Geerts on 323.73.