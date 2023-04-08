Double Paralympian snowboarder and former US Marine Tyler Burdick has accepted a three-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for failing to submit to a sample collection.

Burdick, 42, winner of a snowboardcross bronze medal at the 2021 Para Snow Sports World Championships in Lillehammer, failed to submit to sample collection after being notified by a USADA doping control officer during an out-of-competition test on January 17.

His possible four-year sanction was reduced by a year after he admitted the violation.

Burdick’s three-year period of ineligibility began on February 24, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.

In addition, Burdick has been disqualified from any competitive results obtained on and subsequent to the date he failed to provide a sample, including forfeiture of any medals, points, and prizes.

Tyler Burdick won a bronze medal at the 2021 Para Snow Sports World Championships in Lillehammer, but has now been banned by USADA for three years for failing to submit to a sample collection ©Getty Images

Burdick, from Salt Lake City, was seriously injured while serving as a medical officer with the US Marines in Afghanistan when the military vehicle in which he was travelling was struck by a roadside bomb.

Both his feet were badly damaged but after intensive treatment he was able to walk with the aid of braces.

An avid skiboarder before he was injured, Burdick picked up with the sport again through the Wounded Warrior Project at the National Ability Center in Park City, Utah.

He competed at the Warrior Games with the US Navy in 2011 and 2012.

Tyler Burdick made his Paralympic Games debut at Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

After finishing eighth in the snowboardcross at the 2014 Winter Paralympic Games in Sochi, he began suffering pain in his feet and made the decision to have both amputated.

At Beijing 2022, he finished 14th in the banked slalom.

Burdick has a private pilot’s licence and has sailed 900 miles across the Gulf of Mexico numerous times.