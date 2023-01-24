There will be no eventing equestrian test event before next year's Olympic Games in Paris in an effort to reduce costs, it has been revealed.

A full test event is usually held prior to an Olympic Games and other major events, but the website An Eventful Life has reported that the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has no plans to conduct one before Paris 2024.

This decision has been taken for cost reasons, it has been reported.

GL Events Equestrian Sport has been awarded the right to deliver equestrian and Para equestrian events at Paris 2024, and instead plans to use existing events in Fontainebleau in April 2023 and in 2024 to coordinate their teams and the workforce.

Equestrian competition is due to be held in a temporary outdoor arena at the Château de Versailles for Paris 2024.

The footing at Fontainebleau is expected to be the same as that in Versailles, designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1979 for its importance as the centre of power, art, and science in France during the 17th and 18th centuries.

The historic Château de Versailles is due to host equestrian events at Paris 2024, but no test event for eventing is planned ©Getty Images

Test activities for pontoon water crossing and general venue familiarisation are expected to be held in Versailles in September 2023, with National Olympic Committees and National Federations invited.

Other cost-cutting methods include staging the dressage round in one day rather than two as at recent Games in the eventing competition, and the first horse inspection being closed to the public.

insidethegames has asked the FEI for a comment on the report.

Paris 2024 organisers have stressed the need to "optimise and cut costs" in a climate of increasing inflation.

Eventing competition at Paris 2024 is due to be the first equestrian event held from July 27 to 29.

Germany's Michael Jung is the reigning champion from Tokyo 2020.