Solomon Islands opposition leader Matthew Wale has said the Government is no longer providing sufficient services because of the "cheap arguments" about the economic power of the Pacific Games set for the capital Honiara at the end of this year.

Wale said the Government had been misled into believing that committing more funds to the Games at the expense of the country’s struggling economy would result in an economic boost after the sporting event scheduled from November 19 to December 2, as reported by Solomon Star News.

"These are cheap arguments that the Pacific Games 2023 is the economic booster or economic saviour for this country," he said.

"It is misguided and has no basis.

"This Government’s economic policy is unsustainable.

"It is tragic that service delivery and developments in provinces are likely to be affected because the Government has prioritised the Pacific Games more than our people.

"How irresponsible can the Government be?"

Wale’s comments came after the announcement of a SBD1.4 million (£136,000/$170,000/€155,000) cut to the western province budget under the 2022-2023 allocation.

The opposition leader said in fact the country’s economy would really be boosted if there were a greater production in agriculture, fisheries and processing.

