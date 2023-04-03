International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram has contacted the family of Shahida Raza to express his condolences following her death.

The Pakistani player, who was 27, died in February when a boat she was on sank off the coast of Italy.

She had been trying to reach the country to get medical treatment for her three-year-old son.

"It's our duty to support and protect our athletes' and their families' welfare," Ikram said.

"We are currently looking at how we can best help to support Shahida Raza's family, in particular for the provision of medical treatment to her son.

"In such tragic circumstances, we have to stand next to our athletes."

Ikram has also held talks with the Asian Hockey Federation President Fumio Ogura in order to enlist the help of the continental body.

Tayyab Ikram has contacted Shahida Raza's family to pay his respects following her death ©Getty Images

"[Ikram] thanked the numerous people from the global hockey community who had expressed their profound sadness about this tragedy," read an FIH statement.

"The FIH President highlighted the need to look into how it can be ensured that athletes are able to make earnings that allow them to provide for themselves and their families, so they do not suffer such types of tragedies.

"He plans to engage with the FIH Athletes' Committee as well as the IOC Athletes' Committee to have in-depth talks about players' welfare and wellbeing, a core topic of his Presidential agenda."

The boat that Raza was on was carrying about 200 migrants when it sank near the town of Crotone.

At least 89 people died in the disaster including at least 24 children.

On March 2, Italian President Sergio Mattarella went to Crotone to pay his respects to the bodies of the victims, being the first and only office holder to do so.