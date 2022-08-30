Captain of hockey team that won Pakistan's last Olympic gold medal dies

Manzoor Hussain Jr, captain of the Pakistan men's hockey team that won Olympic gold at Los Angeles 1984, has died.

Hussain was 63 and Pakistani media reports say he suffered a fatal heart attack yesterday.

"It is very saddening to learn of this loss," Asian Hockey Federation President Fumio Ogura said.

"I will pray for the departed and also that his family find solace in this tough time."

The men's hockey title won at Los Angeles 1984 remains Pakistan's most recent Olympic gold medal.

As well as captaining the victorious team, Hussain carried Pakistan's flag at the Opening Ceremony.

Eight years earlier, Hussain helped Pakistan win an Olympic bronze medal in Montreal.

The PCB is saddened by the passing of 1984 Los Angeles Olympics hockey event gold medalist, Manzoor Hussain Jr. He also played a key role in Pakistan's title wins in the 1978 and 1982 hockey World Cups. Our heartfelt condolences to Manzoor's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/4OjJguOot9 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 29, 2022

Hussain played for Pakistan at a time when the country was the dominant force in world hockey.

Pakistan and Hussain won World Cups in 1978 and 1982, as well as winning Asian Games gold medals the same years.

Hussain won 175 caps for Pakistan and scored 86 international goals.

At the time of his death, Hussain was chairman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) Selection Committee.

The PHF said its President and secretary general were among thousands of mourners to attend a memorial service in Lahore today.