The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has renewed its partnership with sportswear brand Asics.

It means the country's athletes will again wear Asics gear in training and at competitions.

POC President Abraham Tolentino signed the new agreement alongside Kabir Buxani, the chief technology officer at Sonak which is the authorised distributor of Asics products in the Philippines.

"Asics has been tested in many competitions abroad," said Tolentino.

"Their apparel, including the shoes, are all high end and made from quality materials."

The deal has been signed in time for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, which are due to run between May 5 and 17.

Around 1,500 sets of Asics merchandise are due to be used by the Philippines team at the event in Phnom Penh.

Asics has partnered with the Philippine Olympic Committee since 2019 ©Getty Images

The ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia from June 3 to 9 will also see athletes kitted out in Asics gear.

"We are glad that Asics is back for the fifth time as the country's official outfitter for our athletes, coaches and team officials in Cambodia," added Tolentino.

Asics, a Japanese brand, first became the official outfitter for the Philippines in 2019.

It worked with the country at both the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

Kit the company provides includes tracksuits, t-shirts, polo shirts, shorts, backpacks, caps, socks and footwear.