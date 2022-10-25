Officials from the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), led by its President Bambol Tolentino, have visited France to inspect possible training venues for Filipino athletes taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tolentino and colleagues looked at several training facilities for boxing and weightlifting - two sports in which the Philippines won medals at Tokyo 2020- as well as gymnastics, which is another potential medal source for the country, Manilla Bulletin reports.

"The goal is to have our qualified athletes to be in Paris at least one month before the Olympics," said Tolentino, who was accompanied by POC deputy secretary general Bones Floro, legal chief Wharton Chan and manager Carla Maramara.

“It's not only us [Philippines] who's making a reservation for a training facility, but several other countries as well," Tolentino added.

"It's first come, first served so we’re making sure we get the best one for our athletes."

Officials from the Philippine Olympic Committee, led by President Bambol Tolentino, have visited France to inspect possible training venues ©Facebook/TolentinoBambol

Tolentino said the POC wanted a venue 10 minutes from the athletes' accommodation that is also equipped with a kitchen.

He pointed out that while weightlifting, boxing and gymnastics are being prioritised for their medal potential, athletes in other Olympic sports will also be included in the programme.

A total of 19 athletes from the Philippines competed in last year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in boxing, weightlifting, gymnastics, athletics, golf, judo, rowing, shooting, skateboarding, swimming and taekwondo.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the country’s first Olympic gold medal, while boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial delivered two silver medals and one bronze.