EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 to capitalise on Masters with release date

EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 is set to be released on March 24, just two weeks before the Masters Tournament takes place for the 87th time in the United States.

It is the first time that Electronic Arts (EA) has made a golf video game since Rory McIlroy PGA Tour in 2015.

The release also features a career mode named "Road to the Masters" which allows users to create a golfer and work their way up the ranks.

Players will be able to develop their skills through the 20 different shot types available.

From there they will compete in major championships and participate in some of the Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA) most prestigious events.

In addition to this, players can take on top amateur championships including the Augusta National Women's Amateur, the U.S. Amateur and other elite international nonprofessional events.

EA Sports have also got licensing for the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), meaning fans can compete at The Amundi Evian Championship.

There is also the opportunity to play as several female athletes and play in a series of LPGA-themed challenges.





New technology is said to have brought the game as close to real life as possible.

The "True-to-Life" course visuals have been created using EA's Frostbite engine.

This utilises equipment such as drone technology and custom flight helicopters to develop terrain maps which allows the game to depict courses exactly.

ShotLink sees golfers replicated with accurate player ratings and skills by using the PGA Tour's real-time scoring system.

TrackMan data will also be in use for "authentic gameplay" as it utilises a plethora of stats including club tuning, flight trajectory, and landing position.

Some of the world's best golfers will be playable including the United States' Jordan Spieth and South Korean Im Sung-jae.

However, American Tiger Woods will not feature after a 15-year partnership.

The 15-time major champion is now with the 2K franchise.