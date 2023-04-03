World Squash Federation (WSF) President Zena Wooldridge has welcomed the sport's inclusion at the Cleveland 2024 Pan American Masters Games.

The event is scheduled to be held every four years in the Americas, with the first in Vancouver in 2016 and the second in Rio de Janeiro in 2020 cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The squash competition in 2024 will be held at the Cleveland Racquet Club and registration will be open later this year.

"Squash has one of the most vibrant masters communities in the world, from over 35s to over 85s, with players from 10 different nations - four of those Pan American - winning gold medals at last year's WSF World Masters Championships," said Wooldridge.

"The 2016 Games in Vancouver were a brilliant showcase of our sport and our masters community and I have every confidence that the Cleveland 2024 Games will be another spectacular celebration of what squash can bring to a multi-sport Games.

"My thanks to the Pan American Masters Games for including squash in next year's Games in Cleveland."

Squash's long battle for an Olympic place means it always welcomes appearing in a multi-sport environment.

Kevin Klipstein, the President of United States Squash, was another to welcome the move after organisers of the Games unveiled a 26-sport schedule.

Cleveland will be hosting the second edition of the Pan American Masters Games ©IMGA

"Squash is a sport for life, and there is no better showcase of this than the large and active community of masters players in the United States, across the Americas, and around the world," said Klipstein.

"Inclusion in the Pan American Masters Games will showcase the skill, passion and international diversity of our sport's athletes.

"We are grateful to the Cleveland Racquet Club for stepping forward as hosts, and I'm confident it will be an exceptional experience for all players."

Fransisco Paradisi, the Pan American Squash Federation President, added: "We're delighted to see squash confirmed once again for inclusion in the Pan American Masters Games.

"Squash has a thriving masters community throughout the Americas region.

"In the 2018 Charlottesville World Masters Championships, Pan American players alone captured 21 medals and I'm sure every player who participates next year will enjoy the hospitality of Cleveland and put on a great show for everyone watching.

"I wish everyone planning on being part of the Games in 2024 the best of luck."

The 2024 Pan American Masters Games will be held from July 12 to 21, with 7,500 athletes hailing from 50 nations.