A logo and slogan for the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland have been launched.

The logo features multiple arcs laid out on top of one another, claimed to represent active movement at any age and the interconnectivity of various cultures.

The colour palette for the arcs is in turn claimed represent Lake Erie and Cleveland's natural resources, among other characteristics.

Cleveland 2024's tagline is "Athletes Today. Competitors for Life."

That slogan is "encouraging", "proud", "playful", "celebratory" and "inclusive", organisers claim.

The tagline is claimed to concisely explain the key themes of the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games ©Cleveland 2024

The 2024 Pan-American Masters Games are expected to bring in excess of 7,500 athletes together in Ohio in the United States from July 12 to 23.

It will be the first edition of the event in eight years, given the 2020 edition in Rio de Janeiro was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Vancouver hosted the International Masters Games Association (IMGA) event in 2016.

Athletes aged 30 and over competed in archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, curling, cycling, football, hockey, ice hockey, softball, triathlon, table tennis, volleyball, surf lifesaving, golf, karate, lacrosse, squash, swimming, tennis and rugby union.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission is collaborating with the IMGA to put on the 2024 Pan-American Masters Games.