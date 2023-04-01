Former Board chair Shea among additions to Canadian Curling Hall of Fame

Former Curling Canada Board of Governors chair John Shea is one of three additions to the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame.

Shea is joined by Jack Lynch and Gerry Peckham as the latest inductees.

He joined the Board of Governors in 2016 as finance chair for three years before being elected chair for the 2019-2020 season, during which he was a member of the World Curling Federation's Finance Commission.

Shea has been added to the executive honour roll.

Canada is one of curling's leading nations, winning 12 medals since it became an Olympic sport ©Getty Images

Lynch has posthumously been added as a builder to the Hall of Fame, as he was to the World Curling Hall of Fame earlier this year for his role in helping the sport to secure Olympic medal status at Nagano 1998.

Peckham's induction to the Hall of Fame is as a coach and builder.

He is set to retire from his role as Curling Canada high performance director at the end of the season, having helped the country to 12 Olympic and five Paralympic medals in the sport as well as 15 World Men's Curling Championship titles and 11 in the women's event.

Curling Canada has also granted the Ray Kingsmith Award for dedication to curling to Elaine Brimicombe, and Awards of Achievement to Jennifer Kjell and Kristi Petrushchak.