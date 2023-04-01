Italian city Genoa will host next year's World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals next year, it has been announced.

This will be the fourth time an Italian city will host the World Rowing Coastal Championship since they were launched in 2006.

The competition took place in San Remo in 2008 and Bari in 2011, while Barletta is due to stage it this year on dates to be announced after it was re-located from another Italian city, Sabaudia.

This year, though, will be the first time Italy has hosted the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals that were introduced at Shenzhen in China in 2019.

Located on the Gulf of Genoa in the Ligurian Sea, Genoa has one of Italy's oldest rowing clubs, as Genovese was founded in 1890.

Jean-Christophe Rolland, the World Rowing President, expressed the importance of Italy to the rowing world.

"Stretched out along 30 kilometres of Ligurian Sea coastline, Genoa will provide the perfect stage and a fantastic atmosphere for our competition," the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, a gold medallist in the coxless pair at Sydney 2000, said.

"We thank the Italian Rowing Federation and the Organising Committee for their efforts in developing Beach Sprints and Coastal Rowing in Italy l and look forward to working with them on producing an exciting event for athletes and fans alike."

World Rowing is bidding to have the beach sprint added to the Olympic programme at Los Angeles 2028 ©British Rowing

Giuseppe Abbagnale, President of the Italian Rowing Federation, was delighted that the nation will get to host another competition, the dates of which still have to be announced.

"It is with great satisfaction that we will be hosting the World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals in Genoa in 2024 - when the city will be entitled 'European Capital of Sport'," Abbagnale, a double Olympic gold medallist in the coxed pair at Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988, said.

"Italy will host this important event for two consecutive years.

"Therefore, a sincere thank you goes to all the people who believed in our projects and to our territories and the hospitality they will offer to the National Federations and rowers attending the event.

"We look forward to welcoming you on our beaches."

World Rowing has proposed the beach sprints category to be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with a decision expected to be made by the IOC in June.

The category has already been included in the core programme for the 2023 Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games in Bali, the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria and the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Last year's World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals were held in Pembrokeshire in Wales.